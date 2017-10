AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - ASML, the world’s leading chip equipment maker, on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit of 292 million euros, and said it expected sales to be stable in the second half of 2012.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected ASML to report net profit of 283 million euros on sales of 1.228 billion euros. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)