RPT-ASML says Samsung joins Intel to invest in latest chip technology
August 27, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - ASML, the world’s top chip equipment maker, on Monday said South Korea’s Samsung Electronics would invest 276 million euros ($345.5 million) in its research into costly next-generation chipmaking technology.

Samsung will also pay 503 million euros for a 3 percent equity stake in ASML.

ASML, based in the Netherlands, has already signed up Intel Corp and TSMC in recent weeks with similar deals to fund and fast-track its research.

In July, the Dutch company said it had approached its three biggest customers - Intel, TSMC, and Samsung Electronics - to help fund its R&D and invest in up to 25 percent of its shares.

