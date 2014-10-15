FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ASML Holding Q3 net sales 1.32 bln euro
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 15, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ASML Holding Q3 net sales 1.32 bln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asml Holding Nv :

* Asml holding : ASML confirms full-year sales guidance, supported by solid backlog

* Asml reports q3 net sales of eur 1.32 billion at a gross margin of 43.7 percent

* Asml guides q4 net sales at around eur 1.3 billion and a gross margin of around 43 percent

* Expects 2014 net sales of at least eur 5.6 billion

* Expect to ship around six nxe:3350b systems starting mid-2015 -ceo

* Q3 basic EPS 0.56 euro

* Q3 systems backlog, excluding euv was 2,406 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.