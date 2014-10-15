BRIEF-ASML Holding Q3 net sales 1.32 bln euro

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asml Holding Nv :

* Asml holding : ASML confirms full-year sales guidance, supported by solid backlog

* Asml reports q3 net sales of eur 1.32 billion at a gross margin of 43.7 percent

* Asml guides q4 net sales at around eur 1.3 billion and a gross margin of around 43 percent

* Expects 2014 net sales of at least eur 5.6 billion

* Expect to ship around six nxe:3350b systems starting mid-2015 -ceo

* Q3 basic EPS 0.56 euro

* Q3 systems backlog, excluding euv was 2,406 million euro