LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said Kate Bostock, executive director product and trading, had quit the company after just seven months in the job.

“Kate and I have agreed that ASOS is not the right platform for her talent,” ASOS founder and chief executive Nick Robertson said on Tuesday.

Bostock had joined ASOS shortly after leaving Marks & Spencer, where she had led the general merchandise business.