BRIEF-ASOS Q2 retail sales up 26 pct, increases capex investment
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 18, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ASOS Q2 retail sales up 26 pct, increases capex investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - ASOS PLC : * Q2 retail sales +26% year on year (UK +21%, international +29%) * Retail gross margin down c.30bps on prior year * Now confident of achieving £1BN of sales in FY 2013/14 * Will invest at least £68M in capital expenditure in the current year

* Investment will increase our sales capacity to c£2.5bn per annum, over £1BN

higher than previous guidance * This investment will reduce our EBIT margin for the current financial year to

31 August 2014 to c.6.5% * Source text

