FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASOS enters luxury resale market with Covetique deal
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 26, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

ASOS enters luxury resale market with Covetique deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - ASOS, the fast growing British online fashion retailer, said it had invested in a firm that buys and sells pre-owned designer clothing as it seeks to extend its reach to the luxury resale market.

ASOS said on Monday it had made “a significant minority investment” in Covetique, appointed a senior representative board member and will help the firm’s management grow the business over the next few years.

Covetique’s website buys and sells clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories from labels such as Burberry, Mulberry , Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin that are pre-owned but in pristine condition.

The firm offers free courier collection, quality-checking, authentication, pricing, photo production, editorial and shipping.

ASOS, which has bucked the gloomy trend in the UK retail sector with a 40 percent jump in year profit, targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger, Tulisa Contostavlos and Pixie Lott.

Customers can buy ASOS’ own label products and a selection of third-party brands, as well as boutique brands and previously-owned product on ASOS Marketplace. The Covetique deal represents its first foray into the luxury resale market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.