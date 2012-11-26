ASOS enters luxury resale market with Covetique deal

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - ASOS, the fast growing British online fashion retailer, said it had invested in a firm that buys and sells pre-owned designer clothing as it seeks to extend its reach to the luxury resale market.

ASOS said on Monday it had made “a significant minority investment” in Covetique, appointed a senior representative board member and will help the firm’s management grow the business over the next few years.

Covetique’s website buys and sells clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories from labels such as Burberry, Mulberry , Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin that are pre-owned but in pristine condition.

The firm offers free courier collection, quality-checking, authentication, pricing, photo production, editorial and shipping.

ASOS, which has bucked the gloomy trend in the UK retail sector with a 40 percent jump in year profit, targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger, Tulisa Contostavlos and Pixie Lott.

Customers can buy ASOS’ own label products and a selection of third-party brands, as well as boutique brands and previously-owned product on ASOS Marketplace. The Covetique deal represents its first foray into the luxury resale market.