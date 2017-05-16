FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Asos warehouse fire destroys stock worth 6.25 mln pounds
May 16, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 3 months ago

Asos warehouse fire destroys stock worth 6.25 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Asos Plc said on Tuesday a fire at its warehouse outside Berlin destroyed stock worth about 6.25 million pounds ($8 million).

The company's Eurohub 2 distribution centre had about 7 million items in stock when the fire broke out at 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Two million items were present in the chamber damaged by the fire.

Asos was fully insured for the loss of stock and any subsequent business interruption, the company said.

The online retailer has been hit by fire accidents before as well. Its main distribution centre in the UK at Barnsley caught fire in 2014, causing 30 million pounds worth of damage. The Buncefield fuel depot explosion in 2005 had also destroyed one of its warehouses.

$1 = 0.7760 pounds Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

