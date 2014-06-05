Britain's ASOS warns on hit to margins

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS warned on Thursday it would be less profitable this year due to higher promotional activity and more sales of lower margin products.

“The resultant higher mix of UK and European sales, with lower retail margins, together with increased levels of promotional activity, leads us to reduce our EBIT margin guidance to around 4.5 percent from around 6.5 percent for the current financial year,” Chief Executive Nick Robertson said.

The group said it was also hit by the strong pound.