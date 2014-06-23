FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's ASOS resumes orders after warehouse fire
June 23, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

UK's ASOS resumes orders after warehouse fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Monday it had restarted taking orders after a fire at its Barnsley Distribution Centre, in northern England, on Friday led to a temporary suspension.

It said as of May 31 the business held 159 million pounds ($271 million) of stock at cost, of which around 70 percent was held at Barnsley.

The firm estimated that approximately 20 percent of the total stock at the site had been compromised by fire damage and the sprinkler systems.

“We are fully insured for loss of stock and business interruption,” ASOS said.

It added that police were treating the fire as deliberate and have commenced a criminal inquiry. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

