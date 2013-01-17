FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASOS Christmas sales rise 41 percent
January 17, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

ASOS Christmas sales rise 41 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said its retail sales rose 41 percent in December, helped by a strong showing in its home market.

ASOS, whose celebrity fans include United States First Lady Michelle Obama, said on Thursday its retail sales were 78.1 million pounds in the month, with the UK up 34 percent and international up 47 percent.

That compares with a first quarter rise of 30 percent.

The retailer, which targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger and Fearne Cotton, said international sales of 42.4 million pounds represented 54 percent of total sales.

“We remain positive in our outlook for 2012/13 as we continue our journey to becoming the number one online fashion destination for twenty-somethings, globally,” chief executive Nick Robertson said.

