8 months ago
British retailer ASOS to hire 1,500 more staff over next three years
December 12, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 8 months ago

British retailer ASOS to hire 1,500 more staff over next three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Monday it planned to hire an additional 1,500 people over the next three years to work at its London headquarters.

ASOS's new jobs in technology, marketing and retail follow similar announcements from Facebook and Google, which have also said in the last month that they plan to grow their staff numbers in Britain.

The planned hires come despite warnings before the Brexit referendum in June, that companies could seek to reduce their presence in Britain as withdrawing from the EU would make it a less attractive place to invest. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

