Britain's ASOS founder steps down as CEO
September 2, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's ASOS founder steps down as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The founder of British online fashion retailer ASOS is stepping down as chief executive after 15 years that have seen the firm transformed from an internet minnow to a retail powerhouse.

ASOS said on Wednesday that Nick Robertson, who owns 8.4 percent of its equity, according to Reuters data, will quit as CEO but remain at the firm as a non-executive director.

It said Nick Beighton, the company’s chief operating officer, would succeed Robertson as CEO, adding the changes take effect immediately. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

