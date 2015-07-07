FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASOS upbeat on sales growth prospects after strong third quarter
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 7, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

ASOS upbeat on sales growth prospects after strong third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said full-year sales growth would be at the top end of guidance as its strategy of cutting prices internationally continued to boost trade.

The company, bouncing back from a terrible 2014 of profit warnings, said on Tuesday retail sales for the four months to June 30, its fiscal third quarter, had risen 20 percent, in line with analyst expectations.

UK sales rose 27 percent and overseas sales were up by 16 percent.

ASOS said it now expected annual sales growth to be toward the top of its 15-20 percent range. Its full-year gross margin would remain flat on a year ago, with price cuts offset by tight inventory control and strong full price sales, it said. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.