ASOS sales growth accelerates over Christmas
January 13, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

ASOS sales growth accelerates over Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS reported a rise in trading over Christmas, with retail sales up 15 percent helped by strong demand in its home market.

ASOS, which is recovering from a fire at a warehouse and adapting to a new mechanised order picking system, said retail sales in the six weeks to Jan. 9 were up 15 percent, buoyed by a 27 percent jump in sales in Britain.

It said its retail gross margin was down around 200 basis points on the prior year, however 5 percent growth in international sales showed lower prices were proving popular.

“Trading over the last six weeks was in line with expectations at 15 percent, with growth accelerating over the first quarter as anticipated,” Chief Executive Nick Robertson said.

“Guidance for the outcome for the year in terms of both sales and EBIT margin remains unchanged.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely

