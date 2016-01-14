ASOS international sales growth recovers

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS reported a recovery in international sales growth on Thursday, helped by moves to make its prices abroad more responsive to exchange rate volatility.

ASOS said total retail sales rose 22 percent in the four months ended Dec. 31, with UK sales up 25 percent and international sales up 20 percent, compared with growth of 27 percent and 11 percent respectively for 2014/15.

However, it said the retail gross margin slipped about 40 basis points as it cut prices and kept investing in warehouses and technology.

ASOS has been helped to recover from a tough 2014 when it issued three profit by introducing a pricing system that allows it to charge prices country by country to reflect fluctuating exchange rates. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)