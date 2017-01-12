FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retailer Asos says it will speed up investment plans as sales rise
#First Republic News
January 12, 2017 / 7:34 AM / in 9 months

UK retailer Asos says it will speed up investment plans as sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Asos said on Thursday it would accelerate the pace of its infrastructure investment as it expects sales to rise by nearly a third this year following bumper demand over the Christmas period.

International sales increased by 52 percent to 362 million pounds ($742 million) in the four months to the end of December, with sales in its home market up by 18 percent to 244 million pounds, the firm said.

“With sales for the year now expected to be up by c.25 percent to 30 percent, we’re accelerating our infrastructure investment to handle that growth,” Chief Executive Nick Beighton said.

ASOS said in December it planned to add 1,500 new jobs at its London headquarters.

$1 = 0.8167 pounds Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young

