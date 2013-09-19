FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASOS to beat profit forecasts as sales soar
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

ASOS to beat profit forecasts as sales soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - ASOS expects a small beat to forecasts for year profit, helped by another jump in quarterly sales and better margins, the fast-growing British online fashion retailer said on Thursday.

The firm, which targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities such as singer Rita Ora and model Cara Delevingne, said retail sales increased 47 percent to 207.9 million pounds ($332 million) in the three months to Aug. 31, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compares with a third quarter rise of 45 percent.

ASOS said retail gross margin increased 460 basis points year-on-year in the quarter.

Prior to the update analysts’ were forecasting a consensus pretax profit for the 2012-13 year of about 53 million pounds, up from 44.5 million pounds in 2011-12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.