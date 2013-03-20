ASOS sales surge again in Q2 on strong home demand

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS posted a 37 percent rise in second quarter sales, buoyed by a better than expected home performance and strong overseas growth.

ASOS, whose celebrity fans include United States First Lady Michelle Obama, said on Wednesday its retail sales had risen to 186 million pounds ($281 million) in the three months to Feb. 28.

That was better than a market forecast for a 34 percent sales rise, and ahead of a 30 percent jump in its first quarter. Sales had jumped by 41 percent in December alone after strong Christmas demand in Britain.