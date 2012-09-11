FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Aspen Insurance poaches new CFO from Barclays
September 11, 2012

UPDATE 1-Aspen Insurance poaches new CFO from Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bermuda insurer Aspen Insurance has recruited a senior executive at Barclays as its new finance director, leaving another position for the British bank’s new chief executive to fill.

Aspen said on Tuesday John Worth, who was group financial controller of Barclays, was joining as its finance director, starting in November.

Worth was one of Barclays’ most senior financial officers, working closely with Finance Director Chris Lucas.

Aspen said in February it was looking for a replacement for Richard Houghton, who left the insurer. Julian Cusack, the chief risk officer, has been acting CFO.

