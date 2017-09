April 14 (Reuters) - Insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd said it offered to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd for about $3.2 billion in cash and stock.

Endurance’s offer of $47.50 per share represents a premium of about 21 percent to Aspen’s Friday closing. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)