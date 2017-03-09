JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South African drugmaker
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd reported a 6 percent rise
in first-half profit on Thursday, helped by the results of a
recently acquired portfolio of medicines from AstraZeneca
.
Aspen, the biggest generic drugmaker in the southern
hemisphere, said normalised headline earnings per share rose to
692 cents in the six months ended December 2016, from 656 cents
a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
Aspen said the results were largely boosted by the $770
million acquisition of marketing rights to a portfolio of
anaesthetics from AstraZeneca in September last year.
