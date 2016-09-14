FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare FY profit drops 23 percent
September 14, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare FY profit drops 23 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings reported a 23 percent drop in full-year profit on Wednesday as heavy losses from its Venezuelan business and a weak performance in its home market weighed on earnings.

Aspen, which makes about a quarter of its sales in South Africa, said headline earnings per share (EPS) fell to 889 cents in the year to end-June, compared with 1,149.9 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Excluding a 870 million rand ($60.76 million) write down charge in Venezuelan operations, headline EPS would have grown by 10 percent, Aspen Chief Executive Steven Saad said.

$1 = 14.3175 rand Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing Tiisetso Motsoeneng

