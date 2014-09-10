FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Aspen FY profit misses estimates as local market weighs
#Healthcare
September 10, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Aspen FY profit misses estimates as local market weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare, Africa’s biggest drugmaker by value, missed forecasts with an almost one-third rise in full-year profit on Wednesday as a weak South African home market offset contributions from recent acquisitions.

Aspen, which supplies to about 150 countries that include Australia, Nigeria, Brazil and the United States, said diluted headline EPS totalled 1,016 cents for the year to the end of June, compared with 787 cents a year earlier.

That was below the 1,071 cents estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Headline EPS, the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
