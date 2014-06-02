FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Insurer Endurance raises offer for Aspen, rejected again
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Insurer Endurance raises offer for Aspen, rejected again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Endurance raises offer by $2.00 to $49.50 per share

* Says Morgan Stanley committed to provide a $1 bln loan (Adds more details, Aspen statement, share price)

June 2 (Reuters) - Endurance Specialty Holdings’ increased offer to buy Aspen Insurance Holdings was rejected for the second time but the insurer said it was willing to launch a proxy fight to get the deal done.

Endurance said on Monday it raised the offer by $2.00 to $49.50 per share, giving Aspen shareholders the option of taking cash or shares or a combination of both.

The offer values Aspen at $3.2 billion.

Endurance said it would call for a special general meeting of Aspen shareholders, where they would consider a proposal to increase the size of Aspen’s board to 19 from 12 members. This would result in a majority of Aspen’s directors standing for election next year.

Aspen shares rose as much as $46.85 on Monday. Up to Friday’s close, they had risen nearly 17 percent since April 14 when Endurance first disclosed its unsolicited bid.

“In addition to grossly undervaluing Aspen, the proposal represents a strategic mismatch and, based on our conversations with major clients and brokers, would result in significantly greater dis-synergies than Endurance claims,” Aspen Chairman Glyn Jones said in a statement.

Reuters reported last month that Endurance was considering increasing its offer to acquire Aspen Insurance to around $50 per share.

Endurance said Morgan Stanley had committed to provide a $1.0 billion bridge loan to fund the takeover.

The company had previously said it would fund the acquisition partly through proceeds of $1.05 billion from a placement of new shares to investors led by CVC Capital Partners Advisory and its affiliates.

Aspen’s shares closed at $45.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anil D‘Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.