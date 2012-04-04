FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aspen Insurance sells $150 mln perpetuals
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Aspen Insurance sells $150 mln perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd on
Tuesday sold $150 million of perpetual non-cumulative preferred
shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 	
    Citigroup, Barclays Capital, UBS and Wells Fargo were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS 	
	
AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 7.25 PCT    MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   07/01/2012	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  04/11/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          CALLABLE    07/01/2017

