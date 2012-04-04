New Issue-Aspen Insurance sells $150 mln perpetuals

April 4 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd on Tuesday sold $150 million of perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Citigroup, Barclays Capital, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS AMT $150 MLN COUPON 7.25 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 07/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 04/11/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 07/01/2017