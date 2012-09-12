BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says full-year earnings up

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : * Says normalised diluted headline earnings per share from continuing

operations up 22% to 636,2 cents * Says FY revenue up 23% to R15,3 billion * Says the group continues to see Latin America as the area of greatest growth

potential within the international business * Says will seek opportunities to establish presence in further Latin American

territories * Says expansion of its portfolio of global brands remains a focus area for the

group in the year ahead * Says: a number of new product launches planned in sub-saharan Africa over the

next year to support growth initiatives