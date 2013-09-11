BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says headline earnings rose 21% to 788 cents

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : * Headline earnings per share increased 21% to 788,0 cents * Revenue from continuing operations increased 27% to R19,3 billion * Total distribution to shareholders of 157 cents per share * Debt levels will initially be close to self-imposed limits, but gearing

expected to fall through strong cash flows * Ngaged in a major debt raising and restructure exercise to support the

impending transactions * Well positioned to extend the solid performance achieved in the past year

through organic growth