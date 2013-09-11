FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says headline earnings rose 21% to 788 cents
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says headline earnings rose 21% to 788 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : * Headline earnings per share increased 21% to 788,0 cents * Revenue from continuing operations increased 27% to R19,3 billion * Total distribution to shareholders of 157 cents per share * Debt levels will initially be close to self-imposed limits, but gearing

expected to fall through strong cash flows * Ngaged in a major debt raising and restructure exercise to support the

impending transactions * Well positioned to extend the solid performance achieved in the past year

through organic growth

