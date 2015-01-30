BRIEF-Project Panther Bidco makes cash offer of SEK 1.05/shr for Aspiro

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Aspiro AB :

* Says Project Panther Bidco Ltd announces recommended cash offer to shareholders in Aspiro to tender all shares in Aspiro to Panther for 1.05 Swedish crowns per share

* Acceptance period for offer is expected to begin on or about Feb. 19 and expire on or about March 11

* Offer price represents premium of 59.1 percent for Aspiro share compared to closing price on Jan. 29, last trading day prior to announcement

* Says Streaming Media, which holds about 75.9 percent of shares and votes in Aspiro, has irrevocably and unconditionally committed to accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2659 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)