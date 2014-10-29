FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aspiro Q3 net loss down to SEK 16.1 mln
October 29, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aspiro Q3 net loss down to SEK 16.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Aspiro AB

* Q3 revenue 76.8 million Swedish crowns versus 64.2 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 15.9 million crowns versus loss 16.9 million crowns

* Q3 net loss 16.1 million crowns versus loss 23.4 million crowns

* Says as at Sept. 30, 2014 had WiMP 512,000 paying users, a decrease of 68,000 users compared with the end of the previous quarter

* Says number of WiMP HiFi-customers totaled 20,000 compared to 17,000 at the end of the previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
