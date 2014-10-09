FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aspocomp Group: cooperation negotiations concern 36 employees
October 9, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aspocomp Group: cooperation negotiations concern 36 employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Aspocomp Group Plc :

* Says issued a notice on statutory labor co-determination concerning all its personnel at Teuva plant regarding consolidation of production in Finland, possible closing of Teuva plant

* Expects that combining production and development in Finland will yield annual savings of about 0.9 million euros

* Says cooperation negotiations concern a total of 36 employees

* Says in the event the negotiations lead to the closing of the Teuva plant, it would generate a one-time cost of about 1.5 million euros to be recognized in the last quarter of 2014

* Says full-year guidance remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

