BRIEF-Aspocomp Group: cooperation negotiations concern 36 employees

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Aspocomp Group Plc :

* Says issued a notice on statutory labor co-determination concerning all its personnel at Teuva plant regarding consolidation of production in Finland, possible closing of Teuva plant

* Expects that combining production and development in Finland will yield annual savings of about 0.9 million euros

* Says cooperation negotiations concern a total of 36 employees

* Says in the event the negotiations lead to the closing of the Teuva plant, it would generate a one-time cost of about 1.5 million euros to be recognized in the last quarter of 2014

