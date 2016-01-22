FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch insurer ASR buys BNG's asset manager before privatisation
January 22, 2016 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch insurer ASR buys BNG's asset manager before privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - ASR, the Dutch state-owned insurer which is due to be privatised, said on Friday it would buy the asset management operations of state bank BNG for an undisclosed sum to strengthen its position as a third-party asset manager.

BNG, which is half-owned by local authorities and half by the Dutch central government, lends primarily to public authorities.

Its asset management arm, whose team of about 10 will also join ASR, runs almost 5 billion euros (dollars) in funds for public bodies, universities, charities, pension funds and medical insurers.

“The acquisition of BNG Vermogensbeheer takes ASR a step closer to its goal of becoming a key player in the sphere of asset management for external players,” ASR said in a statement.

The government plans to sell the insurer later this year. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

