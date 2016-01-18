FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three banks named to run float of Dutch state insurer ASR
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Three banks named to run float of Dutch state insurer ASR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Netherlands has chosen ABN Amro, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to coordinate the possible listing of state-owned insurer ASR, the state agency in charge said on Monday.

The insurer, the former insurance arm of Belgian financial group Fortis, is slated to be privatised this year as the Dutch financial sector puts the 2008 financial crisis behind it.

The NLFI state agency said it would select further syndicate members and co-lead managers after a debate in the Dutch parliament. The insurer reported a book value of 3.37 billion euros at the end of the first half of 2015.

NLFI said fees would be capped at 4.5 million euros shared between all the syndicate banks. NM Rothschild & Sons and Lazard were appointed financial advisers while international law firm Clifford Chance will serve as legal adviser.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.