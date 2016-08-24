FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer ASR's first-half operating result beats expectations
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Insurer ASR's first-half operating result beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Newly-listed Dutch insurer ASR on Wednesday posted an operating result of 292 million euros ($330 million) for the first half of 2016, up 4.3 from a year earlier and ahead of analyst expectations.

Its closely-watched solvency under Europe's new Solvency II regime rose to 191 percent from the 185 percent it reported at its initial public offering of shares in June.

Analysts polled by the company had seen the operating result at 266 million euros and solvency at 188 percent.

($1 = 0.8855 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair

