UPDATE 1-Insurer ASR beats expectations in first post-IPO earnings

AMSTERDAM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Newly listed Dutch insurer ASR on Wednesday posted an operating result of 292 million euros ($330 million) for the first half of 2016, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier and ahead of analyst expectations.

Its solvency under Europe's new Solvency II regime rose to 191 percent from the 185 percent it reported at its initial public offering of shares in June.

Analysts polled by the company had forecast an operating profit of 266 million euros and solvency at 188 percent.

CEO Jos Baeten said ASR had been "able to absorb significant hail and water damage claims" while investment results were "resilient".

ASR was nationalised by the Dutch state during the 2008 financial crisis as a subsidiary of the now defunct Fortis .

The Dutch government sold a 40 percent stake in the June offering and plans to gradually dispose of the rest.

Shares initially rose from the 19.50 euro IPO price but have since fallen, closing Tuesday at 19.165 euros.

ASR is focussed entirely on the Dutch market, where it competes with NN Group, Aegon and Delta Lloyd .

