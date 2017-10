Dec 27 (Reuters) - ASSA ABLOY : * Assa Abloy acquires 4front in the United States * 4Front headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of loading dock systems. * Assa Says the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start * 4Front has 750 employees, sales in 2012 expected to be $165 million * deal was closed when signed on December 24