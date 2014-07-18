FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assa Abloy Q2 core profit in line with expectations
July 18, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Assa Abloy Q2 core profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy, the world’s biggest lock maker, posted on Friday second-quarter core profit in line with expectations, while like-for sales growth came in under forecasts.

The Swedish group, a rival to U.S. Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker, said earnings before interest, tax and one-off items rose to 2.2 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 2.0 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 2.2 billion. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

