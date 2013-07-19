Assa Abloy Q2 operating profit beats consensus

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy, the world’s biggest lock maker, posted on Friday second-quarter operating profit in line with expectations with like-for-like sales growth of 3 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax rose to 1.97 billion Swedish crowns ($298.5 million) from a year-earlier 1.89 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.94 billion.

“My assessment is that the outlook is unchanged, with a continuing weak world economy affected by the budget cutbacks that many countries are making,” Chief Executive Jan Molin said in a statement. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)