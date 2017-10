WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top software maker Asseco Poland will propose a 200 million zlotys ($63 million)dividend from last year’s earnings, or 2.41 zlotys per share, the company said on Monday.

Asseco’s 2012 net profit stood at 370 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1714 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)