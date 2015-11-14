FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asseco Poland's profit rises 19 percent in third quarter
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 14, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

Asseco Poland's profit rises 19 percent in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe’s largest software maker, reported a bigger than expected 19 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, mainly thanks to revenue growth at the group’s Israeli business Formula , Asseco said late on Friday.

The group booked a net profit of 101.6 million zlotys ($25.8 million) compared to 88 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sales at Asseco, Europe’s sixth biggest software provider, rose 18 percent year-on-year to 1.755 billion, outperforming market expectations of 1.676 billion.

The group, operating in 40 countries around the world, closed the third quarter with an order backlog of 6.85 billion zlotys, 13 percent more than at the end of the first half of 2015. ($1 = 3.9430 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.