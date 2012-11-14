FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Asseco posts lower 3rd-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 14, 2012 / 10:37 PM / 5 years ago

Poland's Asseco posts lower 3rd-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland SA, Eastern Europe’s top software maker, reported a drop in third-quarter earnings, suffering from lower margins at its numerous European businesses, it said late on Wednesday.

The group, which has built up its position with a shopping spree in recent years, showed a bottom line of 82.9 million zlotys ($25.27 million) in the third quarter compared with 108 million zlotys a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the group to report a decline in net profit to 72 million zlotys.

Sales were at 1.33 billion zlotys, coming in a touch above market forecasts of 1.32 billion zlotys, helped mainly by Asseco’s Israeli unit, Formula. ($1 = 3.2808 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.