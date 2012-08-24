FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asseco Poland beats expectations with Q2 net up 6 pct
August 24, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Asseco Poland beats expectations with Q2 net up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top software maker Asseco Poland posted a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit late on Friday.

The bluechip company booked a bottom line of 91 million zlotys ($28 million), while analysts had forecast 84 million.

Foreign takeovers and a weaker zloty helped boost sales, which rose 22 percent to 1.4 billion zlotys, compared with 1.3 billion estimated in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.2716 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)

