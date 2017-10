WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland, eastern Europe’s top software group, will drop its plans to take over smaller local rival Sygnity if its 250 million zlotys ($80 million) public offer fails to win shareholder backing, Asseco’s head said on Monday.

“We’re paying a lot for Sygnity and we can’t afford more,” Adam Goral told a news conference. ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)