UPDATE 1-Asseco says bid for Sygnity its final offer

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland, one of eastern Europe’s biggest software groups, said on Monday a 250 million-zloty ($80 million) bid for local rival Sygnity was its final offer.

Asseco, which has built up its position through a series of acquisitions in recent years, is offering 21 zlotys a share for Sygnity.

However, shares in Sygnity have been trading above that mark this year and were up 0.23 percent at 22.05 zlotys by 1530 GMT on Monday.

“We are paying a lot for Sygnity and we cannot afford more,” Asseco’s chief executive Adam Goral told reporters. “Sygnity is one of three takeover projects at Asseco. It would strengthen us, but it is not the most important one.”

Goral, who continues to harbour global ambitions for his company, plans to return to the idea of listing on the U.S. Nasdaq market and is also seeking to expand in Asia.

Asseco wants to use the proceeds from the planned $200-$300 million Nasdaq listing, to buy out minorities in its numerous listed subsidiaries, with Asseco Central Europe seen as first in line.

“We are meeting seven banks this week to chose our eventual partner for the Nasdaq listing,” Goral said.

Its 2010 takeover of Israeli rival Formula Systems helped Asseco increase its sales by more than half last year but it reported on Friday a 4 percent drop in net profit to 397 million zlotys, better than the 9 percent fall forecast by analysts.

Asseco’s shares underperformed the market on Monday, falling 3.4 percent to 50.6 zlotys.