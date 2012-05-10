FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asseco says again extends Sygnity takeover bid
May 10, 2012 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

Asseco says again extends Sygnity takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top software maker Asseco Poland has extended its bid to buy local rival Sygnity until May 25, its second extension, because the potential deal is still pending regulatory approval, the company said on Thursday.

In February, Asseco offered Sygnity shareholders 250 million zlotys ($76.27 million) or 21 zlotys per share, giving them until April 10 to answer. It extended the deadline last month until May 10.

Sygnity has been trying to fend off the hostile bid, saying it was too low and that it was in talks with two unidentified strategic investors, while Asseco vowed not to raise its offer.

Asseco, which has built its position through a series of acquisitions around Europe in recent years, sees the combination as a better way to take on global IT leaders, including HP , Oracle and IBM in its home market. ($1 = 3.2776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Chris Borowski; Editing by Paul Tait)

