FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish regulator agrees to Asseco's Sygnity takeover
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 11, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Polish regulator agrees to Asseco's Sygnity takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 11 (Reuters) - Polish antimonopoly regulator UOKiK gave its assent on Wednesday for eastern Europe’s No.1 software maker Asseco Poland to buy local rival Sygnity, two days after Asseco’s offer expired.

The regulator’s decision holds for two years.

Asseco said on Monday its 250 million zloty ($73.2 million) bid had failed for the same reason it was extended many times since it was launched in February - lack of regulatory backing.

Sygnity has been trying to fend off the bid, saying it was too low and that it was in talks with two unidentified strategic investors, while Asseco vowed not to raise its offer. ($1 = 3.4165 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.