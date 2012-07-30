FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asset Acceptance Capital 2nd-qtr profit beats on higher collections
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Asset Acceptance Capital 2nd-qtr profit beats on higher collections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.10

* Q2 rev up 7 pct

* Q2 cash collections up 3 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Debt buyer and manager Asset Acceptance Capital Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by growth in cash collections.

Net income remained flat in comparison with the year-ago quarter at $3.7 million, or 12 cents per share.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $58.7 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 10 cents per share on revenue of $59.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Companies like Asset Acceptance Capital Corp earn their income by buying bad debt from credit originators at a low cost and recovering the outstanding debt directly from the customers.

Cash collections for the second quarter rose 3 percent to $91.9 million.

Shares of the Warren, Michigan-based company closed at $6.00 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
