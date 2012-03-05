UPDATE 1-Asset Acceptance Capital 4th-qtr beats estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.16 vs est $0.09

* Q4 rev $56.4 mln vs est $51.6

March 5 (Reuters) - Debt buyer and manager Asset Acceptance Capital Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a strong growth in cash collections.

Companies like Asset Acceptance Capital Corp earn their income by buying bad debts from credit originators at a low cost and recovering the outstanding debt directly from the customers.

For the October-December quarter, the company posted a profit of $4.2 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7 million or 23 cents, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 16 cents a share.

Revenue jumped 19 percent to $56.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 9 cents per share on revenue of $51.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cash collections for the quarter rose 7 percent to $82.1 million.

The company’s unit -- Asset Acceptance LLC -- was penalized for about $2.5 million in January by the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department for using deceptive collective practices.

Last month, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed to regulate about 200 debt collectors including Asset Acceptance Capital Corp to keep a closer tab on the functioning of the industry.

Shares of the Warren, Michigan-based company fell more than 6 percent on Monday to close at $4.54 on the Nasdaq.