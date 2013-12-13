GRAPHIC-Talk of asset bubbles is hot air ... mostly

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - With many markets scaling record highs thanks to the largesse of the world’s major central banks, talk of asset bubbles is rife.

But by many measures, such talk appears unjustified.

Comparing recent moves with those before the previous two global crashes in 2007 and 1999 via the prism of relative valuations, investing trends and volume flow suggest we’re still not in bubble territory.

A confluence of factors has brought talk of bubbles into sharper focus lately - rapidly rising markets, growing unease about the effectiveness of central banks’ ultra-loose policy and the likelihood the Federal Reserve will soon start scaling back that stimulus.

If the consensus from last month’s Reuters Investment Summit - which drew in fund managers who control over $4 trillion of investments - is any guide, there are no bubbles in equities, commodities, property or corporate debt markets.

Markets like U.S. Treasuries, which many analysts argue are at the end of a 30-year bull run, and high-yield credit, where issuance has soared to new records, may represent bubble-like tendencies.

But most observers say they’re not about to burst. Put simply, after the chastening experience of the 2008 crash, the world’s major central banks won’t allow it to happen.

Here is a collection of Reuters graphics which show that high nominal values may not be cause for alarm:

