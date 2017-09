Dec 19 (Reuters) - Assetus SA :

* Reported on Thursday that W Enterprise SA acquired 57,400 new series D shares in the company’s increased capital

* Following registration of the company’s capital increase, W Enterpise SA stake decreased to 25.47 pct (or 1,082,275 shares) from 33.81 pct (or 1,024,875 shares)

