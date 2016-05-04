N.Y. appeals court says doctors can be prosecuted for aiding terminally ill patients' deaths

In a setback for the legalization of assisted suicide in New York, a state appeals court on Tuesday ruled that doctors who provide aid-in-dying to terminally ill patients can be prosecuted under state penal law.

In a unanimous opinion, the Appellate Division, First Department upheld a lower court decision dismissing a lawsuit that sought to block physicians from criminal liability if they prescribe lethal medication for patients who want to hasten death.

