May 4, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

N.Y. appeals court says doctors can be prosecuted for aiding terminally ill patients' deaths

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

In a setback for the legalization of assisted suicide in New York, a state appeals court on Tuesday ruled that doctors who provide aid-in-dying to terminally ill patients can be prosecuted under state penal law.

In a unanimous opinion, the Appellate Division, First Department upheld a lower court decision dismissing a lawsuit that sought to block physicians from criminal liability if they prescribe lethal medication for patients who want to hasten death.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y7ObnV (Reporting By Karen Freifeld)

